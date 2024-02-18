First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CARZ stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.