First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARZ stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.