Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $148.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $148.65. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

