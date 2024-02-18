Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

