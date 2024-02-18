Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after acquiring an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,852,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,805,000 after acquiring an additional 746,717 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

