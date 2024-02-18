Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.36% of Fluence Energy worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 617,753 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 516,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 858.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 530,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 475,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Insider Activity

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Our Latest Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.