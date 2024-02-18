Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Fortis worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Up 0.4 %

FTS stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4382 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

