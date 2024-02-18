Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,938,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.7 %

FBIN opened at $79.31 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

