Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Freedom has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $102.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

