Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $8.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

ULCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Frontier Group stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,465 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 1,533,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $12,749,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

