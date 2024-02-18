FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Issued By Desjardins

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.95.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.