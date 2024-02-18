FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dye & Durham Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DND. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Dye & Durham Stock Down 0.8 %
DND stock opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$875.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$21.32.
Insider Activity at Dye & Durham
In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.42 per share, with a total value of C$576,600.00. Insiders bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.82%.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.