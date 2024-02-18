FY2024 Earnings Forecast for GoDaddy Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $109.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.92. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $113.70.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,871,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GoDaddy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 912,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,885,000 after acquiring an additional 161,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

