FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $15.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.21. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.45 per share.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen has a 12 month low of $217.53 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Biogen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Biogen by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,714,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.