FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Cut by National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. CAE has a 1 year low of C$24.75 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

