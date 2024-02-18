FY2024 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

GFL stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,402,000 after purchasing an additional 478,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,095 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,558,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

