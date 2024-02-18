FY2024 EPS Estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.81). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KALV opened at $14.86 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $513.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 41,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $224,045.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,517.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and sold 69,900 shares worth $880,153. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

