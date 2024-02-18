FY2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Lowered by Zacks Research

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.87. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

NYSE:OGS opened at $60.74 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

