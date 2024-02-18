FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $363.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,566,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

