FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Decreased by Analyst

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vecima Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Shares of VCM opened at C$16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$400.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

