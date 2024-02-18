FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Decreased by Analyst

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vecima Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
Shares of VCM opened at C$16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$400.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
