FY2025 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Stories

