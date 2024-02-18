FY2025 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.