Gatos Silver (GATO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GATO opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.27 million, a P/E ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 5,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

