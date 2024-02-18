GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Down 5.7% in January

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in GATX by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in GATX by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

