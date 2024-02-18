GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.09. GDS shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 597,866 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

GDS Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 3,384.5% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GDS by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 120,087 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

