GEE Group Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:JOB)

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GEE Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for GEE Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for GEE Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GEE Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in GEE Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter worth $75,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

