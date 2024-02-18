Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GTY has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

