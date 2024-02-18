Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,173 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,024,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 239,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

