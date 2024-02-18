Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.48. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

