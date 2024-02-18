Global Ports (LON:GPH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Global Ports Trading Up 0.8 %

LON GPH opened at GBX 245 ($3.09) on Thursday. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 139.50 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £166.70 million, a P/E ratio of -980.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

