Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GWRS opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

