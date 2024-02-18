Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
GWRS opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
