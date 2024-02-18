Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $239.11

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $239.11, but opened at $226.57. Globant shares last traded at $225.03, with a volume of 174,779 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

Globant Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.48.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after acquiring an additional 714,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,922,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after acquiring an additional 459,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Globant by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after acquiring an additional 411,316 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

