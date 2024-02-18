Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,700 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 691,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Globant by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Globant by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globant by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.48.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

