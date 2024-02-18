Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

