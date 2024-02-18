Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Price Performance
NYSE GMED opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
