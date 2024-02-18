Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

