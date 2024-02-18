GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $79.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get GMS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. GMS has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.