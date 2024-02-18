goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $20.14 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $20.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.98. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$186.33.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$177.00 on Friday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$180.10. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

