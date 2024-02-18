GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GoPro Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $355.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 88.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GoPro by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.