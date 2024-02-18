Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $996.10

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 996.10 ($12.58) and last traded at GBX 993.50 ($12.55), with a volume of 1490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 982.50 ($12.41).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.26) to GBX 950 ($12.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Grafton Group Price Performance
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
