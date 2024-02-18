Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th.

TSE:GTE opened at C$7.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

