Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Graphic Packaging has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

