Greenleaf Trust Has $38.76 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

