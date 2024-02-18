Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

GFF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Griffon Trading Down 1.2 %

GFF opened at $68.04 on Friday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The company had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 829.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $154,430,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 113.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 381,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

