Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $9.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $9.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $39.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $38.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $45.25 EPS.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.15. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,847,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

