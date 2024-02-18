Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 858,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,867,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 616,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 161,252 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,795,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after buying an additional 979,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,426,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after buying an additional 274,969 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

