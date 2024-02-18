Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1 %

Halliburton stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

