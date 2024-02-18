Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics
In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:HALO opened at $36.10 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
