Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.