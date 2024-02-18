Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $26.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 377,033 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

