Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 897.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 921.50 ($11.64).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.98) to GBX 616 ($7.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 0.5 %
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Lansdown
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.