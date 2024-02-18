Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 897.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 921.50 ($11.64).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.98) to GBX 616 ($7.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 829.60 ($10.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 747.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 750.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

