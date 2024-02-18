Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 20th

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Harley-Davidson has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.85 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $48.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 712,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,466,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,662,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,480,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

