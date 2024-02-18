HC Wainwright Comments on Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $6.63 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,794,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,002,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

